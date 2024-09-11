Wednesday, September 11, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonam Kapoor dishes out stories from her Dubai diaries

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her ’36 hours’ in Dubai, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends, saying she is grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories.Sonam, who was recently in Dubai for a launch event, took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video in which we can see her laughing and eating out in a fine dine restaurant.The video is captioned as: “Pack-up, jet off, laugh, eat, repeat- 36 hours in Dubai with this incredible gang for Sam’s restaurant opening! So grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories. These girls make great things truly spectacular! (IANS)

Previous article
Transformers producer reveals why the origin story is an animated feature and not live-action
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Police arrest driver after crash involving Audi car owned by BJP leader’s son

NAGPUR, Sep 10: Police have arrested the driver of a luxury car, owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar...
NATIONAL

Delhi court grants interim bail to LS MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

‘India-funded projects to continue in Bangladesh’ Dhaka, Sep 10: A top adviser of the interim government said Tuesday that...
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: SC deadline to rejoin duty over, junior docs continue dharna

KOLKATA, Sep 10: The deadline set by the Supreme Court on Monday for the protesting junior doctors in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police arrest driver after crash involving Audi car owned by BJP leader’s son

NATIONAL 0
NAGPUR, Sep 10: Police have arrested the driver of...

Delhi court grants interim bail to LS MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Sep 10: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
‘India-funded projects to continue in Bangladesh’ Dhaka, Sep 10: A...
Load more

Popular news

Police arrest driver after crash involving Audi car owned by BJP leader’s son

NATIONAL 0
NAGPUR, Sep 10: Police have arrested the driver of...

Delhi court grants interim bail to LS MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Sep 10: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
‘India-funded projects to continue in Bangladesh’ Dhaka, Sep 10: A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img