Sonam Kapoor dishes out stories from her Dubai diaries

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her ’36 hours’ in Dubai, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and her friends, saying she is grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories.Sonam, who was recently in Dubai for a launch event, took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video in which we can see her laughing and eating out in a fine dine restaurant.The video is captioned as: “Pack-up, jet off, laugh, eat, repeat- 36 hours in Dubai with this incredible gang for Sam’s restaurant opening! So grateful for the barrels of laughs, happy tummies, and picture-perfect memories. These girls make great things truly spectacular! (IANS)