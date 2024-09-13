Friday, September 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mohit Chauhan to perform in Dubai concert on September 21

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for iconic tracks like Dooba Dooba, Nadaan Parindey, Tum Se Hi, and others, is set to perform in Dubai at The Agenda in Media City, this month. He will take the stage as a part of the ‘Road to Headlines Festival’ on September 21, 2024. With his impressive stage presence and unique voice, the singer will be seen treating the fans with some of his most iconic Bollywood blockbusters, including Pee Loon, Kun Faya Kun, Matargashti, Masakali, Tum Se Hi, and many more soul-stirring melodies. Expressing his excitement for the gig, Mohit Chauhan shared, “It’s thrilling to be performing in Dubai again after so long. I truly enjoy the vibrant energy of the Dubai audience, and their warm embrace of my music always makes my performances even more special”. (ANI)

Previous article
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
