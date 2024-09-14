Env panel seeks comprehensive report on all coke plants in JH

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Committee on Environment of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has demanded a detailed list of all legal and illegal coke plants operating in Jaintia Hills, along with information on the sources of raw materials used by these plants.

Led by Chairperson Wailadmiki Shylla, the committee on Friday inspected several industrial sites, including cement and coke plants, in East Jaintia Hills to evaluate the environmental impact of their operations.

Accompanying Shylla were committee members MLA Mayralborn Syiem, MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, and MLA Santa Mary Shylla, alongside district officials and Assembly staff.

The day’s activities began with a meeting at Khliehriat Circuit House, followed by visits to Jaintia Coke Pvt. Ltd. in Shiehruphi, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited in Thangskai, and Star Cement in Lumshnong.

At the Star Cement plant, Shylla stressed the need to balance industrial growth with environmental preservation, urging companies to be mindful of their environmental impact.

“We must ensure that economic activities do not come at the cost of our environment. It is our responsibility to leave a better environment for future generations,” Shylla stated.

He also sought detailed reports on all coke plants and quarries in both East and West Jaintia Hills, including limestone and boulder quarries.

Seeking the details on the sources of raw materials used by the coke plants, Shylla said, “I also request the ambient air quality report for December, as the data provided to the committee so far covers only the past few months, which were during the monsoon season.”

Shylla further emphasised the safety of workers and the need for local employment, urging cement factories to prioritise the health of their workers and to employ more local talent from the region.

“I request that cement factory representatives prioritise the health of their workers. Ensure that proper equipment and regular health checkups are provided. As a local resident, I also ask that more local people be employed in these industries. There are many youths with degrees in chemical engineering, civil engineering, and other fields. So I request factory owners to accommodate local talent as soon as possible,” he said.

On the other hand, Syiem highlighted the committee’s responsibility to oversee environmental issues associated with local factories and units, ensuring they do not harm the public. He acknowledged the private sector’s role in the state’s economic development and welcomed their efforts.

Raising concerns about air quality, he called for regular third-party monitoring and requested the latest reports from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

He also stressed the importance of consistent water sprinkling practices and regular plantation efforts, not just on World Environment Day, to ensure that planted trees continue to thrive.

Meanwhile, Sohtun expressed gratitude to the companies for their contributions towards employment in Meghalaya. He, however, stressed the need for greater environmental responsibility.

Stressing the importance of using CSR initiatives to promote environmental sustainability, Sohtun raised concerns about quarrying practices, specifically limestone extraction, and urged the concerned departments to establish regulations to prevent further environmental impact.

He recommended implementing clear rules for sustainable quarrying.

Sohtun also called for improved pollution control measures and advocated expanding online monitoring systems to other factories and industries in the state.

Shylla, meanwhile, echoed her concerns and urged companies to take environmental restoration seriously.

“This is a wake-up call for us, especially regarding the environment. I want to request all companies and small limestone miners to plant trees in the areas where they have mined. We must compensate the environment and society. If we cut down trees, we must also plant new ones to restore the balance,” she said.