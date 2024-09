Painting event

The 3rd district-level ‘Debi Prasad Nandi Memorial Painting Competition 2024’ was organised by Meghandini Mahila Samiti, Shillong, in association with Arts and Culture department, YESS!! Meghalaya and NYKs, Shillong, at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Jail Road, on Saturday. Around 250 participants participated in the event. District Social Welfare Officer of East Khasi Hills, Emidaki Kharchandy was the chief guest of the programme.