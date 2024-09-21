Suhsieng wins Hynniewtrep dialect singing competition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Khasi musical group, Suhsieng, has emerged victorious in the first-ever singing competition, celebrating the various dialects of the Hynniewtrep indigenous community.

Organised by the Maitshaphrang movement, the competition also featured two individual participants and was judged by Padmashree awardee Silbi Passah and renowned musician Phyrnai Marbaniang.

The prize distribution of the competition was held at the Mission Compound community hall on Friday, which was attended by Rajya Sabha member Dr. WR Kharlukhi, local MLA Adelbert Nongrum and Maitshaphrang convener Michael Syiem.

During the programme, Dr. Kharlukhi presented the winning group with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and a certificate.

In his address, Syiem emphasised the importance of understanding the different dialects within the Hynniewtrep community, highlighting how language diversity could lead to confusion.

He explained that the Khasi language (Ktien Sohra), taught in schools, acts as a unifying medium for communication.

Syiem also made a reference to the example of the Nagas, who adopted Nagamese, a language developed from Assamese, as a bridge for communication among various Naga tribes and with non-Nagas.

“The credit goes to Welsh missionary Thomas Jones, who is the founding father of the Khasi alphabet that has enabled us to write and communicate in the Khasi language,” he said.

The Maitshaphrang convener explained that the competition was organized to foster an understanding of the different dialects.

“It is also a step towards uniting the various sub-tribes of the Hynniewtrep community,” he added.