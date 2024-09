By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Police have arrested Sromwell Mawthoh, a surrendered HNLC militant, for re-associating himself with the proscribed outfit.

Mawthoh was arrested on Thursday from his residence at Umpling Dongsharum for allegedly serving demand notes to city businessmen. Police said he confessed that he is holding the position of treasurer in the outfit.

Mawthoh, a former headmaster of Laishnong Secondary School, Mawlangsu in West Khasi Hills, was first arrested in June 2015.