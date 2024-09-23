Monday, September 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

The Liquid Luxury
Water shortages in Shillong have become more of a norm than consistent supply, but the irony doesn’t stop there. While water often makes its way from the source, it frequently doesn’t reach homes, thanks to the old, rusty, and ever so leaky pipes that ensure the roads and streets enjoy an uninterrupted flow instead.
From Laitumkhrah to Garikhana, the city’s roads have transformed into makeshift rivers, courtesy of these ‘urban fountains’ that have been left to do their job for as long as anyone can remember.
It’s become such a regular sight that no one even bothers to glance at the gushing water anymore. In fact, Shillong’s streets might just be the best-hydrated in the entire Northeast.
The authorities, seemingly content with this unexpected irrigation system, have opted to let the pipes continue in their leaky glory.
There have been multiple meetings, discussions, and grand plans to replace these ageing pipes and tackle the issue of line losses, ensuring water reaches homes without compromising quality. Yet, action remains as elusive.
Until that day comes, residents may find themselves better off skipping the lines at public taps and simply collecting their water from these oh-so-common leaks. Can the city’s streets be thirstier, or more generous?

Caring conversations
A homeless man often sleeps outside various establishments in Upper Mawprem. Sometimes, he finds shelter behind a parked scooter; other times, he hides in a secluded corner of a shop to avoid confrontation.
One late night, as he sat at his usual spot, two young men approached him and started a conversation. From a distance, it seemed like the exchange might be tense, but upon closer observation, this SJ team member realised the conversation was, in fact, compassionate.
The two young men asked the elderly man if he had eaten that night and offered to bring him something if he needed it. Gradually, it became clear that the man had lost his ability to hear. However, the youths avoided dwelling on this, focusing instead on more immediate concerns.
Despite his hearing impairment, communicating with him wasn’t too difficult. He could read lips and understand, though it took some effort. Once he felt assured that the young men meant no harm, he opened up. He shared that he moved from place to place each night because, on one occasion, a group of boys had thrashed him while he tried to sleep. Since then, he has been cautious about who approaches him.
Though visibly upset by recalling the incident, the elderly man was grateful when the two young men brought him food to ease the night. Their kindness was met with the man’s heartfelt blessings.

