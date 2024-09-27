In this image released by NASA, astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore,

both Expedition 71 Flight Engineers, make pizza aboard the International Space

Station’s galley located inside the Unity module. The two astronauts have been

stuck at the ISS since June 5 this year after they were launched aboard the

Starliner spacecraft of Boeing. Although the mission was initially planned

for a week, technical issues in the Starliner have delayed their return. (PTI)