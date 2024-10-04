Assam launches 21 co-districts across 14 districts

Guwahati, Oct 4: Assam on Friday became the first state in India to implement a new administrative structure known as co-districts, aimed at improving governance and accessibility of public services.

The inaugural phase took place with the official launch of 21 co-districts, namely Bilasipara, Golakganj, Goalpara West, Rangia, Kaliabor, Sipajhar, Dalgaon, Naduar, Behali, Gohpur, Dhakuakhana, Jonai, Margherita, Sadiya, Khowang, Titabor, Dergaon, Sarupathar, Bokakhat, Patharkandi and Ram Krishna Nagar across 14 districts.

These co-districts will function as smaller administrative units below the district level, facilitating quicker and efficient delivery of essential government services. The initiative aims to bring governance closer to citizens, enabling easier access to essential services.

The co-districts will manage several important services, including land revenue issues, certificate issuance, and food supply management. They will also have the authority to grant permissions for local events and oversee disaster management efforts such as flood relief.

The launch of 18 more co-districts across 11 districts, will take place on Saturday. They are Jalukbari, New Guwahati, Dispur, Dimoria, Abhayapuri, Raha, Lumding, Laharighat, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Doomdooma, Naharkatia, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Nazira, Demow, Mahmora and Lakhipur