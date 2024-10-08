MDA govt invites bids for high-end cars for VVIPs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Meghalaya government has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from bidders for hiring high-end commercial vehicles to chauffeur state guests and VVIPs.

The General Administration Department invited the EOI from bidders, vendors, or individuals who possess high-end commercial vehicles (not older than 2018 and travelled less than 80,000 km) for chauffeuring state guests and VVIPs.

The EOI stated that the applicant should own at least one vehicle from the following list of high-end vehicles – MG Hector, Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Innova Crysta, or equivalent vehicles, or vehicles from BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, or equivalent brands.

The vehicles shall operate on the routes such as Guwahati Airport to Shillong City (DC Office), Guwahati Airport to Sohra (SDO Civil Office), Guwahati Airport to Tura (DC Office), Shillong Airport to Shillong City (DC Office), Shillong City (DC Office) to Tura (DC Office), and others.

The EOI also stated that the vehicles provided should be in good running condition, cleaned, sanitised and well-furnished. There should be seat covers, towels, napkins, air fresheners, and sanitiser in each vehicle, adding that the drivers must observe discipline and good etiquette while performing their duty and carry a mobile phone in working condition.