Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MDA govt invites bids for high-end cars for VVIPs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Meghalaya government has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from bidders for hiring high-end commercial vehicles to chauffeur state guests and VVIPs.
The General Administration Department invited the EOI from bidders, vendors, or individuals who possess high-end commercial vehicles (not older than 2018 and travelled less than 80,000 km) for chauffeuring state guests and VVIPs.
The EOI stated that the applicant should own at least one vehicle from the following list of high-end vehicles – MG Hector, Toyota Fortuner, Innova, Innova Crysta, or equivalent vehicles, or vehicles from BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, or equivalent brands.
The vehicles shall operate on the routes such as Guwahati Airport to Shillong City (DC Office), Guwahati Airport to Sohra (SDO Civil Office), Guwahati Airport to Tura (DC Office), Shillong Airport to Shillong City (DC Office), Shillong City (DC Office) to Tura (DC Office), and others.
The EOI also stated that the vehicles provided should be in good running condition, cleaned, sanitised and well-furnished. There should be seat covers, towels, napkins, air fresheners, and sanitiser in each vehicle, adding that the drivers must observe discipline and good etiquette while performing their duty and carry a mobile phone in working condition.

Previous article
SSA teachers move PM for salary hike
Next article
Two children die in NGH; toll rises to 17
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Demand for quota for non-creamy layer of STs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: VPP MLA from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum has suggested to the Expert Committee...
MEGHALAYA

Cong slams govt for running state through consultants

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Congress on Monday slammed the NPP-led MDA Government for undermining the officers...
MEGHALAYA

Tourism body against adoption of Sikkim model in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF) said on Monday that the Sikkim taxi...
MEGHALAYA

Two children die in NGH; toll rises to 17

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The bodies of two children were recovered from a septic tank pit in North Garo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for quota for non-creamy layer of STs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: VPP MLA from North...

Cong slams govt for running state through consultants

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Congress on Monday...

Tourism body against adoption of Sikkim model in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Meghalaya Rural Tourism...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for quota for non-creamy layer of STs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: VPP MLA from North...

Cong slams govt for running state through consultants

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Congress on Monday...

Tourism body against adoption of Sikkim model in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Meghalaya Rural Tourism...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img