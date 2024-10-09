Allegation against L R Bishnoi tip of the iceberg: G K Iangrai

Shillong, Oct 9: Former Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Meghalaya Police G K Iangrai said that an FIR against former Director General of Police, (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi for alleged misuse and tampering of registration number plate of his vehicle was just the tip of the iceberg.

While speaking to a section of the reporters, Iangrai said that there are a lot of allegations which he had managed to gather through the medium of RTI right from the time when he was remanded for the first time under judicial custody.

He informed that he is planning to take legal recourse on the RTI information which he had received from various departments.

“It will take some time before I am able to proceed ahead since I am alone. Fighting the big giant is difficult. I am still strong in fighting back for everything which he has lost,” Iangrai said

Asserting that he does not want to make wild allegations, the former AIG said that he cannot tell as of now if they are Ministers.

“But they are powerful people who are in the system. But I can only say that the bigger allegations are going to come,” the former AIG said.

Talking about the RTI on the tampering of the registration of number plates by the former DGP, he said that the police department initially had refused to provide the information to him.

According to him, it is only after he had appealed before the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) that he finally was able to get the information which was initially denied to him.

Replying to a query, Iangrai alleged that he along with his family members is still being harassed.

‘But I believe that no one can do anything. I am confident that I would be to prove on the various allegations at the proper forum. I am just waiting for the right time to divulge all the details,” the former AGP said.

Further, Iangrai said that the hearing convened by the MHRC on his case was postpone on Wednesday adding that the next hearing has been fixed in November.

He shared that the hearing in the MHRC is on the complaint of human rights violation against him at the Sadar police station when he was under police custody.

“I will be able to share the details only after the proceeding of the commission,” the former AGP added