Wednesday, October 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Allegation against L R Bishnoi tip of the iceberg: G K Iangrai

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 9: Former Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Meghalaya Police G K Iangrai said that an FIR against former Director General of Police, (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi for alleged misuse and tampering of registration number plate of his vehicle was just the tip of the iceberg.

While speaking to a section of the reporters, Iangrai said that there are a lot of allegations which he had managed to gather through the medium of RTI right from the time when he was remanded for the first time under judicial custody.

He informed that he is planning to take legal recourse on the RTI information which he had received from various departments.

“It will take some time before I am able to proceed ahead since I am alone. Fighting the big giant is difficult. I am still strong in fighting back for everything which he has lost,” Iangrai said

Asserting that he does not want to make wild allegations, the former AIG said that he cannot tell as of now if they are Ministers.

“But they are powerful people who are in the system. But I can only say that the bigger allegations are going to come,” the former AIG said.

Talking about the RTI on the tampering of the registration of number plates by the former DGP, he said that the police department initially had refused to provide the information to him.

According to him, it is only after he had appealed before the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) that he finally was able to get the information which was initially denied to him.

Replying to a query, Iangrai alleged that he along with his family members is still being harassed.

‘But I believe that no one can do anything. I am confident that I would be to prove on the various allegations at the proper forum. I am just waiting for the right time to divulge all the details,” the former AGP said.

Further, Iangrai said that the hearing convened by the MHRC on his case was postpone on Wednesday adding that the next hearing has been fixed in November.

He shared that the hearing in the MHRC is on the complaint of human rights violation against him at the Sadar police station when he was under police custody.

“I will be able to share the details only after the proceeding of the commission,” the former AGP added

Previous article
Internet subscribers in India reach 969.6 million, average revenue per user grows
Next article
PM Modi to leave for Laos tomorrow to attend ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam govt to invest Rs 200 cr to combat flash flood

Guwahati, Oct 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state government will invest...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi to leave for Laos tomorrow to attend ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit

New Delhi, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Laos on Thursday to attend the 21st...
NATIONAL

Internet subscribers in India reach 969.6 million, average revenue per user grows

New Delhi, Oct 9 : The total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 954.40 million to...
NATIONAL

Tata Group’s Ratan Tata ‘critical’ in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Oct 9: The doyen of India Inc. and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Naval...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam govt to invest Rs 200 cr to combat flash flood

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi to leave for Laos tomorrow to attend ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Internet subscribers in India reach 969.6 million, average revenue per user grows

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9 : The total number of...
Load more

Popular news

Assam govt to invest Rs 200 cr to combat flash flood

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi to leave for Laos tomorrow to attend ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

Internet subscribers in India reach 969.6 million, average revenue per user grows

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9 : The total number of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img