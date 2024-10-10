Case against former DGP tip of the iceberg: Suspended police officer

Shillong, Oct 9: Suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai on Wednesday said the FIR he filed against former Director General of Police Lajja Ram Bishnoi for allegedly using a fake registration number on his official vehicle is just the tip of the iceberg.

Talking to journalists, he claimed that he learnt about various other wrongdoings, involving powerful people, through RTI right from the time when he was remanded in judicial custody.

He said he is planning to take legal recourse based on the RTI replies he received from various departments.

“It will take some time before I am able to proceed as I am alone. Fighting the giants is difficult. I am still strong in fighting back for everything I have lost,” Iangrai said.

Stating that he does not want to make wild allegations, he said he cannot tell if they are ministers.

“But they are powerful people who are in the system. I can only say that the bigger allegations are going to come,” Iangrai said.

On the case against Bishnoi, he said the Police department initially refused to provide information to him.

He said it was only after he had appealed to the Chief Information Commissioner that he was able to get the information. He alleged that he and his family members are still being harassed.

“But I believe that no one can do anything. I am confident that I would be able to substantiate the various allegations at a proper forum. I am just waiting for the right time,” Iangrai said.

Meanwhile, he said the hearing of his case by the MHRC on Wednesday has been postponed to November. The hearing pertains to alleged violation of his human rights at the Sadar police station when he was in police custody.

“I will be able to share the details only after the proceedings of the commission,” he added.