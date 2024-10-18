Saturday, October 19, 2024
Meghalaya Cabinet formulates scheme for MRSSA

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 18: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday formulated a scheme for Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to ensure budgetary allocations for districts to implement the Act.

Under the scheme, the DC can use the Budgetary allocation to buy printers computers etc., which will be necessitated to ensure monitoring as part of MRSSA. An amount of minimum Rs 2 lakh will be given to each district.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also decided that a State Act would be required to allow USTM to start the PA Sangma Medical College and Hospital and the Cabinet would again meet next week to further discuss the matter.

