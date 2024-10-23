BSF and BGB hold high-level border coordination meeting

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: A Sector Commander-level coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held at BOP Mahenderganj in South West Garo Hills on Tuesday.

The BSF delegation was led by DIG, Sector HQ BSF Tura, Lalit Mohan Sharma, while Deputy Director General, Sector Commander BGB, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, Sarkar Mohammd Mostafir, led the BGB delegates.

During the meeting, the commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various border-related issues such as Coordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual interest. At the end of the conference, both sides expressed satisfaction with the meaningful and cordial discussions, which reflect friendly bilateral relationships between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to implement the decisions taken more expeditiously.