Charge-sheet ready in case against ex-DGP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The charge-sheet against former Meghalaya DGP, LR Bishnoi who was accused of using a fake number plate on a multi-utility van that he had been using as his official vehicle, has been forwarded to the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate by the investigating authority.

The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday heard the counsels appearing for the parties. ND Chullai, AAG, appearing for the state, submitted that the investigation of the matter has been completed and a charge-sheet has been prepared and forwarded to the concerned court.

It was further submitted that as per the charge-sheet, only a case under the provision of Motor Vehicles Act has been made out against the petitioner, adding that no other allegation could be substantiated as there was no sufficient evidence.

The court directed the state to furnish a copy of the charge-sheet to the petitioner so that the petitioner gets some opportunity to go through the same before the matter is taken up for final disposal.

In another case, the state government submitted before the high court that inquiry into blatant misuse of official vehicles by the Police department and of defalcation of funds pertaining to the acquisition of vehicles is almost complete.

The court listed the PIL on December 2 to enable the counsel to produce a short report regarding the outcome of the inquiry.