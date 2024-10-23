Mock drill on disaster in city college

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, successfully organised a Disaster Preparedness Mock Drill and Awareness Programme on campus as part of the MDC NSS course.

The event, supported by the college’s NCC and NSS Cell in collaboration with the Central Training Institute (Meghalaya Home Guards), aimed to educate students, faculty, and staff on crucial disaster management techniques to enhance safety and preparedness during emergencies.

The day began with an awareness programme at 10 am in the college auditorium, where critical safety precautions and disaster management strategies for emergencies such as fires and earthquakes were discussed. Attendees were provided with practical knowledge on how to protect themselves and others during crises.

At 12:30 pm, an engaging mock drill took place near the Rector’s office, simulating emergency scenarios and allowing participants to apply the skills they had just learned.

Organised by the Central Training Institute, the drill showcased effective disaster response methods and stressed the importance of preparedness in real-life situations.

The event saw enthusiastic participation, reinforcing St. Edmund’s College’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety.

It was recognised as a successful initiative to equip the college community with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond quickly and effectively in times of need.