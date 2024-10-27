UDP backs call for CBI probe into multi-crore road ‘scam’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 26: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday supported a call for a CBI probe into the multi-crore road scam. It may be noted that the Congress had earlier demanded that the case should be handed over to the CBI for investigation.

“Why not? A probe is a probe. We want to reach a logical conclusion as to why things are not proceeding correctly,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh. “If this involves a substantial public investment intended for public benefit, and it’s not being handled within the stipulated guidelines, then a probe is clearly needed.”

Mawthoh emphasised that the objective is to provide better facilities for the public, and any irregularities must be investigated.

“Whether funds come from the central or state government, they must be implemented properly,” he added. He acknowledged that the state government has also taken steps in this direction. “Based on media reports, it appears the government is addressing the issue,” he said, stressing that the probe must reach a conclusive end, given that it concerns public funds and welfare.

“Any scheme or project that is improperly executed, bypasses procedures, or fails outright warrants an investigation, and those responsible should face consequences,” Mawthoh stated. He further highlighted the need for vigilance to ensure proper implementation.

Earlier, Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh had remarked that “this could just be the tip of the iceberg.” “There may be other road projects that should also be looked into,” he had said.

Nine individuals, including senior state engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana, have been named in an FIR related to the case.

The road project, connecting Shillong with Tura via Nongstoin and Rongjeng, was initially approved in 2010 under the central government’s Special Road Development Programme for the Northeast.

The original cost of Rs 1,303.83 crore was revised multiple times, ultimately increasing to Rs 2,366.77 crore. The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2014.