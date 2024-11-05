Tuesday, November 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

AR Rahman mourns loss of music icon Quincy Jones

Legendary music genius, Quincy Jones, whose influence lasted decades, died at the age of 91.
Famous Indian composer A.R Rahman took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his friend Jones, the man best known for producing Michael Jackson’s legendary album Thriller.
Rahman added a series of pictures with the late musician along with a message to express the deep loss he felt for his close friend.
In his caption, Rahman wrote, “Another shining star from Earth has dissolved into the infinite.” As per Variety, Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Cali. (ANI)

Lady Gaga to join Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania rally
Abhishek Bachchan says common sense is the answer to natural stupidity
