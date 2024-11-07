Thursday, November 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

3% hike in DA for govt employees

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 6: The Meghalaya government has announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for all categories of state government employees, pensioners, and family pension holders, raising the rate from 43% to 46%, effective from July 1, 2024.
According to an office memorandum, this increase will also extend to members of work-charged establishments and casual workers (excluding Bungalow Peons) holding positions with pay levels equivalent to those in the regular establishment.

