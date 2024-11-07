Govt satisfied with layers of approval for pvt parties to invest in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Private investors looking to set up operations in Meghalaya must navigate multiple layers of approval, including clearances from District Councils, Rangbah Shnongs, and other local authorities. The Meghalaya government appears satisfied with the existing processes that must be followed.

Speaking on the matter, Commerce and Industries Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar stated that any investor must comply with these formalities when investing in the state. “They cannot simply come and set up anything here,” he said, adding that these requirements are necessary and apply to any business venture. He also noted that industries are steadily growing in Meghalaya.

It is worth mentioning that any private entity wishing to invest in the state must first obtain clearances from the state government. Following this, additional clearances and trading licences are required from the district councils. Finally, approval from local traditional institutions is also needed before commencing operations.