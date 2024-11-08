Friday, November 8, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Priest suspended for spreading ‘violent rhetoric’

By: Agencies

Ottawa, Nov 7: The priest of a Hindu temple in the Canadian city of Brampton has been suspended for spreading “violent rhetoric” during recent clashes between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and the people present there.
On November 3, the protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan. The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.
The protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.
On Wednesday, a statement from the Hindu Sabha Mandir said the suspension was due to the priest’s “controversial involvement” with protesters on Sunday, but did not elaborate, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
Taking to X, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the priest spread “violent rhetoric,” asking the community not to respond to violence and hate.
“This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence. Hindu Sabha Mandir President Madhusudan Lama has suspended the pundit who spread violent rhetoric. The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council denounced the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha on Sunday night,” Brown said in the post.
“Remember we all have more in common than what divides us. In tense times, we can’t let the agitators fuel the flames of division. The leadership of both Sikh and Hindu communities in the GTA do not want this division, hate and violence. I am asking everyone in the community to not respond to violence and hate. (AP)

