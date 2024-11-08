Xi congratulates Trump, calls for better relations

Beijing, Nov 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called for China and the US to find the right way to manage the differences by strengthening dialogue and communication.

CNN reported Xi spoke with Trump to congratulate on his stunning victory, however, Chinese Foreign Ministry declined to respond to a question about it.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term on Wednesday in one of the most remarkable comebacks in the American electoral history.

Xi, in his congratulatory message to Trump, posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, called for the two countries to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

In the message released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi Jinping noted that history tells us that both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community, it said.

It also spoke of finding the right way for China and the United States “to get along with each other” in the new era to the benefit of the two countries and the world. (AP)

Eu leaders assess trans-Atlantic relations

Budapest, Nov 7: Around 50 European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, will be reassessing their trans-Atlantic relations in the hope that Donald Trump’s second US presidency will avoid the strife and political pitfalls of his first administration.

Further compounding an already complicated situation, Germany – Europe’s troubled economic juggernaut – sank into political crisis after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister. It raises the spectre of an election in a few months and yet another standoff between the emboldened hard right and the establishment parties in Europe. Those two combined “adds even more pepper and salt to this situation,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. But the US election fallout still took centre stage.

“Our relationship with the US is essential and we are ready to deepen it,” European Council President Charles Michel said.

The 27 nations from the European Union bloc will be meeting in a separate summit as soon as other leaders from the United Kingdom, Turkey and the Balkans leave in the evening. During his election campaign, Trump had threatened anything from a trade war with Europe to a withdrawal of NATO commitments and a fundamental shift of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia – all issues that could have ground breaking consequences for nations across Europe.

Summit host and ardent Trump fan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said early Thursday he already had a phone call with the incoming president overnight, announcing that “We have big plans for the future!” So did hard-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who lauded the “deep and historic strategic partnership that has always tied Rome and Washington.” (AP)