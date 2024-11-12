Tuesday, November 12, 2024
NATIONAL

Trial in RG Kar rape-murder case begins

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata court on Monday held the first day of trial in the rape and murder case of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The proceedings were held in-camera at the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das.
Prime accused Sanjay Roy was present in the court.
The father of the victim was also present as a witness, police sources said.
Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon and the proceedings are being held closed door. The prime accused, while coming out of the court, again claimed that he has been framed by the administration and he was not guilty. “They did not let me speak even today. I’ve done nothing and have been framed,” Roy told reporters while being whisked away. On November 4, when charges were framed against him, he claimed that he is innocent. Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder). (PTI)

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st CJI
