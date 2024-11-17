Congress pushes for alternative route to bypass Umiam dam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: The State Congress has called on the Meghalaya government to urgently propose an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam, citing safety concerns under the Dam Safety Act, which prohibits vehicle movement over dams.

Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh highlighted that vehicle movement over the Umiam dam is a violation of the act. “As per the Dam Safety Act, vehicles cannot be allowed to ply over any dam,” he stated during a media interaction.

Lyngdoh, recalling a recent inspection of the Umiam dam, shared that the party had already urged Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to prioritise the construction of an alternative route to avoid vehicular movement over the dam. Constructed in the 1960s, the Umiam dam remains a critical link between Shillong and the rest of the country. However, questions regarding its structural integrity persist. “There is no definitive answer on the dam’s lifespan,” Lyngdoh said.

The state government recently undertook re-strengthening work on the dam, spending approximately Rs 20 crore, and subsequently restricted heavy vehicles from using the dam route to mitigate risks.

Lyngdoh emphasised the potential danger, saying, “The safety of people traveling on the road and those living downstream must be taken seriously. Imagine the catastrophic consequences if the dam were to collapse someday.”

The Congress leader commended the state government’s decision to ban heavy vehicles from plying on the dam but insisted that constructing an alternative route to Shillong should be treated as a top priority.

The Umiam dam, a vital piece of infrastructure, now faces increased scrutiny as concerns grow over its ability to handle current traffic demands while ensuring public safety. Congress’ appeal adds to the mounting pressure on the state government to act swiftly in proposing long-term solutions.