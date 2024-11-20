Guv hosts Steve Jyrwa as guest at Raj Bhavan

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Steve Jyrwa, the winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 4 (2024), visited Raj Bhavan on Tuesday at the invitation of Governor CH Vijayashankar.

During the meeting, the Governor congratulated Jyrwa on his extraordinary achievement, which has brought immense pride and recognition to Meghalaya at the national level. As a token of appreciation, the Governor presented him with a Raj Bhavan memento and a traditional Khasi Rindhiya.

The Governor commended Jyrwa’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent, calling him an inspiration for the state’s youth. He encouraged him to continue striving for excellence and motivated him to represent India on the global stage.

Highlighting the importance of nurturing artistic talent, the Governor urged Meghalaya’s youth to pursue their passions with determination and perseverance.

He expressed hope that Jyrwa’s success would inspire aspiring dancers and artists to unlock their potential and contribute to the state’s cultural heritage.

In response, Steve Jyrwa expressed gratitude for the Governor’s kind words and shared his journey to success. He emphasised the crucial support he received from his family, mentors, and the people of Meghalaya, crediting them for his accomplishments.