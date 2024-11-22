Cattle smuggling reduced along border after B’desh unrest: Hek

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: Unrest in neighboring Bangladesh has significantly reduced cattle smuggling along the 443-kilometer stretch of the porous Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

Minister in charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, AL Hek, stated, “Since the issues in Bangladesh began, cases of cattle smuggling have declined. Due to this situation, there are fewer sellers and buyers, based on my information.” He also noted that the customs department, police, and the Border Security Force (BSF) are actively addressing the issue, with many cases currently under legal proceedings.

Hek acknowledged that cattle smuggling is not a new phenomenon, while also pointing out that it has been occurring for a long time. However, he commended the vigilance of the border guarding forces and the police, whose efforts have effectively mitigated the activity.

Reports suggest that there have been attempts by smuggling syndicates to revive the Siliguri-Khanapara-Nongpoh route to facilitate the illegal transport of cattle. Despite this, the BSF has consistently intercepted cattle being smuggled along the Indo-Bangladesh border. According to BSF sources, the surge in cattle smuggling in recent years has added to their workload, as maintaining strict surveillance along the international border remains their primary responsibility.