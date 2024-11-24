Sunday, November 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Musicians returning home to bolster local music scene: Paul

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Arts and Culture Minister launches music video by Shillong band

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Saturday said that musicians, who once sought opportunities outside Meghalaya, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, are now returning home to hone their skills and contribute to the local music scene.
Lyngdoh said this in his address at an event for the launch of the music video of ‘One Step’ by the Shillong-based band, Never End, at the Shillong Press Club.
Lyngdoh, speaking at the launch event, emphasised how the state’s music industry has evolved into a platform for young talent, with over 3,000 youths registering under the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), which is aimed at supporting the arts.
The Arts and Culture Minister also commended the band for their dedication and highlighted the importance of nurturing such talent through initiatives and community support.
“This is not just passion anymore; it’s an industry,” he said, adding that achievements like this showcase the state’s cultural potential.
An elated Lyngdoh revealed how Meghalaya-based musicians, who once left their state to pursue their career in music, are now returning home to not only hone their skills but further strengthen the local music scene.
Earlier, the Arts and Culture Minister launched the music video by the Shillong-based band.
Formed in 2021, Never End comprises Jecianta Lyngdoh (vocalist), Banshanbor Ryntathiang (guitarist), Rapmiki Remi Massar (drummer) and Riewehbok Hynniewta (bassist).
The band has performed at various venues across the region, including Guwahati and Kolkata, and has steadily built a reputation for their unique sound and energy.

Previous article
Khasi culture takes centre stage at 125th Seng Kut Snem celebrations
Next article
Govt clueless on relocation; hawkers decide to camp in Khyndai Lad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Features

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a vivid saffron on Saturday as it swept aside the...
MEGHALAYA

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party on Saturday wrested Gambegre, a Congress citadel, months after...
MEGHALAYA

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous Minority Tribals Forum (MIMTF) of Garo Hills on Saturday...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to spend Rs 38 crore on stadium upgrade

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 23: The state government will spend an additional amount of Rs 38.89 crore for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

Features 0
MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a...

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party...

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous...
Load more

Popular news

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, INDIA triumphs in Jharkhand

Features 0
MUMBAI/RANCHI, Nov 23: The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a...

Mehtab breaches Saleng bastion, Congress third

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 23: The National People’s Party...

Regional councils sought for minority tribals of state

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, Nov 23: The Meghalaya Indigenous...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge