Musicians returning home to bolster local music scene: Paul

Arts and Culture Minister launches music video by Shillong band

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Saturday said that musicians, who once sought opportunities outside Meghalaya, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, are now returning home to hone their skills and contribute to the local music scene.

Lyngdoh said this in his address at an event for the launch of the music video of ‘One Step’ by the Shillong-based band, Never End, at the Shillong Press Club.

Lyngdoh, speaking at the launch event, emphasised how the state’s music industry has evolved into a platform for young talent, with over 3,000 youths registering under the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), which is aimed at supporting the arts.

The Arts and Culture Minister also commended the band for their dedication and highlighted the importance of nurturing such talent through initiatives and community support.

“This is not just passion anymore; it’s an industry,” he said, adding that achievements like this showcase the state’s cultural potential.

Formed in 2021, Never End comprises Jecianta Lyngdoh (vocalist), Banshanbor Ryntathiang (guitarist), Rapmiki Remi Massar (drummer) and Riewehbok Hynniewta (bassist).

The band has performed at various venues across the region, including Guwahati and Kolkata, and has steadily built a reputation for their unique sound and energy.