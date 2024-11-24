Sunday, November 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Objection to AO’s meet amid internal boundary dispute concerns

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Nov 23: The Raij Namdong and Nongjngi Elaka have strongly opposed the decision by the Administrative Officer (AO) of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) to convene a meeting on Monday.
The opposition, expressed during a joint meeting (Dorbar) on Saturday morning, reportedly stemmed from dissatisfaction with the AO’s handling of local disputes, particularly concerning boundaries at the Elaka level.
The Dorbar was summoned after the AO issued an order on November 20, 2024, which local leaders criticised as “mismanagement”.
The Executive Committee of Raij Namdong, alongside Dorbar Shnong and residents, condemned the AO’s alleged disregard for their objections and explanations concerning claims about the village’s affiliation with the Raij Namdong Elaka Nongjngi.
Local leaders also criticised the failure of the two Dollois to address long-standing boundary disputes within the Elaka.
They demanded that these boundaries be resolved before villages are reassigned between Elakas, warning of potential violence and bloodshed if the matter remains unresolved.
The Dorbar strongly insisted that the AO immediately halt any village reassignments and focus on finalising the Elaka boundaries to prevent further tension between neighboring villages.
In a statement, they called for accountability, urging that if any corruption is found within the AO’s office, those responsible should be held accountable for any ensuing conflicts or disruptions in the region.

