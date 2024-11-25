BJP slams pol parties for using Hindutva agenda in every poll

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The BJP has slammed the political parties for using the Hindutva agenda during every election in Meghalaya to thwart the party’s chances.

Admitting that the Hindutva ideology was hurting BJP in Meghalaya, party spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said the political parties in Meghalaya have been successfully able to use this as a weapon to hit the BJP knowing that religion is one card that can be successfully played during elections.

“This card is being played by the political parties and in the process, the BJP is taking the hit,” he said while adding that most of the political parties don’t talk about development in BJP-ruled states as compared to Meghalaya.

“Has anyone even dared to compare the progress and development in BJP-ruled states? They won’t because they know that if they talk about development, people will vote for the BJP. With this they have been able to hit the BJP and now we will have to devise a new strategy to deal with it,” Kharkrang said.

The saffron party’s strong Hindutva ideology throughout the country is making the BJP unacceptable in Christian-dominated Meghalaya, analysts observe.

While the party openly indulges in the politics of religion throughout the country, in Meghalaya, the party has been trying to maintain a secular posture, they said.

The Gambegre bypoll was the latest setback for the BJP with party candidate Bernard N Marak managing only 710 votes to secure a dismal fourth position.