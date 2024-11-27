Wednesday, November 27, 2024
spot_img
REGIONAL

policeman stands guard during an operation in Jiribam, Manipur on Tuesday. A medical officer, who was abducted recently in Manipur, was rescued, and five people were arrested in this connection. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
NIA launches probe into 3 Manipur violence cases
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Today in City

A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of LBGTQIA+ Community Members’ will be organised by the DLSA,...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has impressed on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of the Hills Festival is all set to return on...
MEGHALAYA

Tura MP picks holes in scholarship process, seeks immediate reforms

SHILLONG, Nov 26: Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Tuesday raised concerns over persistent scholarship-related issues in Meghalaya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of...

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of...
Load more

Popular news

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of...

KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge