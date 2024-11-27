REGIONAL policeman stands guard during an operation in Jiribam, Manipur on Tuesday. A medical officer, who was abducted recently in Manipur, was rescued, and five people were arrested in this connection. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: November 27, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleNIA launches probe into 3 Manipur violence cases Related articles MEGHALAYA Today in City A legal awareness-cum-training programme on ‘Rights and Entitlement of LBGTQIA+ Community Members’ will be organised by the DLSA,... MEGHALAYA KHADC asked to bar Garos from holding Rangbah Shnong posts SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has impressed on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District... MEGHALAYA Hills Festival returns to Umiam Lake on Dec 6 SHILLONG, Nov 26: The highly anticipated fifth edition of the Hills Festival is all set to return on... MEGHALAYA Tura MP picks holes in scholarship process, seeks immediate reforms SHILLONG, Nov 26: Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Tuesday raised concerns over persistent scholarship-related issues in Meghalaya...