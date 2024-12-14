Dre reunites with Snoop for new album Missionary

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre’s brotherhood is still strong after 30 years. Their bond, began when Dr Dre shaped Snoop’s game-changing debut, Doggystyle, a cornerstone of hip-hop history.
From young dreamers chasing stardom to legends, the dynamic pair reunite for Snoop’s Missionary, his milestone 20th studio album, which releases Friday. (PTI)
