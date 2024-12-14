Saturday, December 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Magistrate saves Garo families from being ostracised

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 13: It finally required an intervention from a magisterial team that came down to the village of Chirakawa after a police team failed to resolve an issue in which two families were on the verge of being ostracised. The village falls under Rajabala police station in West Garo Hills.
As per reports received by the district police on Thursday, the Nokma along with villagers of Chirakawa had threatened to chase out two families over accusations of them practicing witchcraft. The family had been given a three-day deadline to leave the village.
Following the information, a police team reached the village and tried to resolve the issue with the villagers and Nokma being present. However the villagers refused to budge from their stance which led the police to remain with the families of Prokash Sangma and July N Sangma to provide security.
On Friday morning, a team led by a magistrate sat once again with the villagers and was finally able to resolve the deadlock on the condition that the two families will not resort to witchcraft in the future.

