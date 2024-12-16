Monday, December 16, 2024
Rakkam Sangma slams VPP’s opposition to rock concerts in Shillong

Shillong, Dec 16: Education Minister, Rakkam Sangma has slammed VPP for its opposition to rock concerts and musical events in Shillong.
Rakkam Sangma while reacting to the opposition of VPP said that the friends and families of the people who opposed the Bryan Adams concert also joined the concert and sang the songs of the legendary singer.
The statement came from Sangma after VPP termed these concerts as a pain killer to the sufferings of the people in the state under the tenure of the MDA Government.
Stating that events of this magnitude where an international star has performed will only take Shillong to new heights.
“ The message has gone worldwide and people know that Bryan Adams performed in Shillong,” he said
Stating that the people who oppose the concert also sings Adams songs, questioned VPP If they will prohibit artists and groups like Shillong Chamber Choir to perform if they ever come to power in Meghalaya.
“ Such statements does not sound good for the young generation of the state,” he said while adding that events such as these will inspire youths to also become like Bryan Adams.

