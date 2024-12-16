Monday, December 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Residents flag overloading of hay trucks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Residents of Mawtawar-Mawsiatkham have raised concerns over the overloading of pickup trucks transporting hay.
The residents fear that the overloaded trucks may come into contact with electric wires, potentially causing a major fire incident.
Additionally, they expressed frustration over the hay falling from these trucks, littering the roads in their localities. This issue is particularly upsetting as the community recently conducted its annual cleaning drive.The residents have appealed to the district administration to take note of these overloading practices. They have urged authorities to ensure that the trucks are properly covered with tarpaulins to prevent accidents and maintain cleanliness in the area.

