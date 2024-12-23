Meghalaya qualify for Santosh Trophy Quarterfinals

Shillong, Dec 22: Meghalaya qualified for the quarterfinals of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 by beating Goa 1-0 in their Group B encounter in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Despite a huge number of chances in open play, it was an 89th minute penalty kick that made all the difference.A defender tugged on the shirt of Deibormame Tongper and the referee pointed to the spot. Damanbhalang Chyne then converted the penalty, striking the ball high into the net for a perfect spot kick.

Shubert Pereira should have had Goa level in stoppage time but he volleyed a fine cross wide from point blank range.Throughout almost the entire match it was Meghalaya on the attack with Goa forced on the defensive. However, not enough of the Meghalaya shots were on target to even challenge Goa goalkeeper Sanij Bugde.

Meghalaya coach Hering Shangpliang made two changes to the team, with Fullmoon Mukhim making a return along with Owanijuh Pajuh. Meghalaya will play their last group game on December 24 against Odisha.