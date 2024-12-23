Monday, December 23, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine hits Russian fuel depot for second time this month

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kyiv, Dec 22: Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian fuel depot for the second time in just over a week on Sunday, according to a senior Russian regional official, as part of a “massive” cross-border attack on fuel and energy facilities that Kyiv says supply Moscow’s military.
The strikes came days after Russia launched sweeping attacks on Ukraine’s already battered energy grid, threatening to plunge thousands of homes into darkness as winter tightens its grip over the region, and as Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbour nears the three-year mark.
A fire broke out at the Stalnoy Kon oil terminal in Russia’s southern Oryol region, local Gov. Andrey Klychkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, adding Russian forces downed 20 drones targeting “fuel and energy infrastructure” in the province.
Russian independent news outlet Astra shared video of what it said was an explosion at the site, showing a massive orange blaze lighting up the night sky.
While the clip could not be independently verified, it was later shared by a Ukrainian security official who described it as footage from Oryol.
According to Klychkov, the local governor, the fire was extinguished hours later and did not cause casualties or “significant” damage.
Ukraine’s military previously claimed to have struck the Stalnoy Kon terminal with drones on December 14, causing a “powerful” blaze.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said, Russia launched 103 Iranian-made Shahed drones at its neighbour overnight into Sunday.
Ukrainian air defence shot down 52 of the drones while another 44 failed to reach their targets, the force said in a statement, in a likely reference to electronic jamming. (AP)

Previous article
Israeli strikes kill 22 in Gaza
Next article
Chinese military slams Pentagon report, says it exaggerates China’s threat
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

EDITORIAL

Shah the Blunderbuss

Politicians as a genre are like loose cannon. They talk a lot and try to score brownie points...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in ‘friendly fire’ incident Dubai, Dec 22: Two US Navy pilots...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming govt

Tehran, Dec 22: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said that young Syrians will resist the new government emerging...
INTERNATIONAL

Chinese military slams Pentagon report, says it exaggerates China’s threat

Beijing, Dec 22: The Chinese military has denounced a recent Pentagon report alleging corruption is denting PLA’s modernisation,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shah the Blunderbuss

EDITORIAL 0
Politicians as a genre are like loose cannon. They...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in...

Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Dec 22: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said...
Load more

Popular news

Shah the Blunderbuss

EDITORIAL 0
Politicians as a genre are like loose cannon. They...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
2 US pilots shot down over Red Sea in...

Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Dec 22: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge