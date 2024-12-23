Ukraine hits Russian fuel depot for second time this month

Kyiv, Dec 22: Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian fuel depot for the second time in just over a week on Sunday, according to a senior Russian regional official, as part of a “massive” cross-border attack on fuel and energy facilities that Kyiv says supply Moscow’s military.

The strikes came days after Russia launched sweeping attacks on Ukraine’s already battered energy grid, threatening to plunge thousands of homes into darkness as winter tightens its grip over the region, and as Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbour nears the three-year mark.

A fire broke out at the Stalnoy Kon oil terminal in Russia’s southern Oryol region, local Gov. Andrey Klychkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, adding Russian forces downed 20 drones targeting “fuel and energy infrastructure” in the province.

Russian independent news outlet Astra shared video of what it said was an explosion at the site, showing a massive orange blaze lighting up the night sky.

While the clip could not be independently verified, it was later shared by a Ukrainian security official who described it as footage from Oryol.

According to Klychkov, the local governor, the fire was extinguished hours later and did not cause casualties or “significant” damage.

Ukraine’s military previously claimed to have struck the Stalnoy Kon terminal with drones on December 14, causing a “powerful” blaze.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said, Russia launched 103 Iranian-made Shahed drones at its neighbour overnight into Sunday.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 52 of the drones while another 44 failed to reach their targets, the force said in a statement, in a likely reference to electronic jamming. (AP)