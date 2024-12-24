Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Festivities and chaos: Khyndai Lad struggles amid increasing footfall

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The city’s commercial hub of Khyndai Lad has become the cynosure of all eyes with Christmas decorations and festive lights adding glitz and glamour enticing locals and tourists alike.
However, with thousands of shoppers, tourists and locals descending on the crowded Khyndai Lad area, especially during the evening hours and the never-ending queues of vehicles, local cabs and two-wheelers occupying every single inch of space, the scene turns into one of utter chaos.
Add the burgeoning number of hawkers and vendors, and pop-up fast food stalls, the area simply becomes too congested for anyone’s liking.
In a small stretch spanning 100-200 metres, hundreds of people with their children, hawkers, and shoppers jostle for space, raising concerns about a stampede-like situation in case of any emergency.
Several citizens have raised concerns about the safety of children and the elderly amidst the chaos.
“Khyndai Lad is not safe for kids and the government must clear some of the hawkers to provide some space to pedestrians,” a mother observed, holding her child close to her.
With tourists choosing Khyndai Lad as their go to place, the brightly-illuminated rotary and the thoroughfare draws a large number of people who are interested in clicking photos, selfies and videos for social media which further adds to the confusion.
Shopkeepers in the area have expressed mixed feelings about the situation, with some welcoming the increased footfall for business, while others complaining that the overcrowding and blocked access are driving away serious customers.
Then, at the junction itself, traffic is overflowing while people are making a beeline to take pictures of the rotary. Although such decorations during festival times are meant for the public and have been welcomed, many citizens feel that the authorities must deploy adequate manpower to control the traffic around the rotary.
The handful of traffic personnel on duty at Khyndai Lad junction are actively engaged in regulating traffic but the number of vehicle around the rotary and pedestrians who gather at the junction to click pictures and videos are too many to be managed by a few traffic personnel.
Absence of traffic policemen after 9 pm—the end of designated duty hours leads to additional chaos as vehicles continue to move until late into the night when shoppers and tourists give way to merrymakers and foodies who crowd around the food stalls.
Ambulances have reportedly faced severe delays in navigating through the congested roads around Khyndai Lad and other areas, raising concerns about emergency response during critical situations.
In addition, locals have pointed out the need for crowd management strategies, such as designated pedestrian zones, strict parking regulations, and temporary barricades to streamline movement and avoid further chaos. The absence of such measures has only aggravated the situation.

Previous article
Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in Byrnihat today against curbs on Hindu rituals at Mawjymbuin From...
MEGHALAYA

BJP slams govt on Smart City claims

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state BJP has rapped the Meghalaya government for calling the “unlivable” Shillong...
MEGHALAYA

Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is poised to get a major boost ahead of the...
MEGHALAYA

ED conducts searches at CMJ University, foundation offices

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said its Guwahati zonal office conducted search...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

MEGHALAYA 0
Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in...

BJP slams govt on Smart City claims

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state BJP has...

Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is...
Load more

Popular news

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

MEGHALAYA 0
Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in...

BJP slams govt on Smart City claims

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state BJP has...

Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge