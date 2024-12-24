SMB workers shun Christmas break to keep city, streets clean

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: As Shillong readies itself for one of its biggest festivals, the streets transform into a hub of celebration. But beyond the lights, music, and crowds, a quieter, relentless effort that goes unnoticed is of the workers of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB). For them, festivals do not mean rest or revelry but longer hours and heavier workloads.

The day begins early for these workers, often at 5 am. During festival seasons, their routines extend longer. They are tasked with clearing the debris left behind after celebrations – plastic cups, food wrappers, wilted flowers, and fragments of decorations.

“We start early, but on festival days, the work never seems to end. By the time we finish one area, another pile of garbage appears,” shares a cleaner stationed near Khyndai Lad. Taking a brief pause, she adds that the volume of waste during festivals is overwhelming, often doubling or tripling the usual load.

These cleaners play a pivotal role in restoring Shillong’s charm after every celebration. While most of the city sleeps, they traverse its streets, navigating overflowing bins and scattered trash. The work is physically taxing, especially during major festivals like Durga Puja or Christmas, when the streets remain crowded late into the night. Yet, they keep going, often drawing strength from their families. “My son always asks why I’m so late during these days,” says another worker. “I tell him that if we don’t do this, the streets won’t be clean for anyone else tomorrow.”

“People don’t think about where their trash goes. They leave it everywhere – on footpaths, roadsides, even outside closed shops,” says another worker, visibly tired after a long shift in the Laitumkhrah area. The frustration is palpable. Despite the city’s efforts to place bins in public spaces, improper waste disposal remains a challenge. “On some days, it feels like the city has forgotten us,” he adds softly.

The job comes with risks too. Handling sharp objects, rotting food, and mixed waste exposes them to potential injuries and health hazards. Yet, their concerns often go unheard.

“If everyone just used the bins, our work would be so much easier,” remarks another worker as he empties a dustbin overflowing with discarded wrappers and leftover food. “But bins are of no use if they’re ignored.”

For these workers, festivals are not a time to celebrate but a reminder of their indispensable role in the city’s ecosystem. Their labour ensures that the city and its streets are clean and welcoming the next morning, ready for another day of life and activity. Yet, their contributions remain invisible to most. As the city celebrates, these unsung heroes quietly shoulder the burden of its joy, ensuring that its beauty endures.