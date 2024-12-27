Pakistan given lollipop: Danish Kaneria on CT

New Delhi, Dec 26: After the ICC approved the hybrid model for India-Pakistan matches at the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that it is a win-win situation for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been handed a “lollipop” of hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028.

The ICC executive board announced last week that India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Alongside, the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

Later, Dubai had been confirmed as the venue for India-Pak matches of the Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host from February 19 to March 9. The India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place on February 23 at Dubai International Stadium. If Men in Blue qualifies for the final, the summit clash will also be moved to Dubai.

“The BCCI has found itself in a win-win situation. Here in Pakistan, I’m also hearing people say that ‘we’ve fought and won this’, but they’re illiterate. They’ve been handed the ‘lollipop’ of the Women’s World Cup. From the beginning, I felt that the hybrid model would be the only solution because, in this situation, there’s no other option,” Kaneria told IANS.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cups and Asia Cup. The two nations last met in international cricket during the Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in June.

“Pakistan has said that they won’t go to India to play, but only time will tell. The country is currently facing an unstable situation. If something happens with the other teams, then what will happen? The entire tournament might shift to Dubai. Everyone has family concerns, and we should respect that. Given the current situation, let’s hope that the tournament goes smoothly under the hybrid model,” said Kaneria. (IANS)