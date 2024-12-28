Saturday, December 28, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden in a heartwarming video

By: Agencies

Date:

Pop icon Britney Spears, who often finds herself surrounded by controversies, is keeping drama out of her life. The singer-songwriter reunited with her youngest son for the first time in two years, reports Mirror.co.uk. Britney, 43, has been separated from Jayden, 18, and his brother Sean Preston, 19, since they went to live with their dad, Kevin Federline, in Hawaii. Britney lost custody of her two boys in 2007 amid a mental breakdown that peaked with the pop star attacking paparazzi with her umbrella. As per Mirror.co.uk, when Britney and Kevin’s divorce was finalised in June 2007, the pair initially reached an agreement to share 50/50 split custody of their kids. However, Britney reunited with Jayden on Christmas Day in what the singer tearfully admitted was the “Best Christmas of my life”. (IANS)

