World Watch

Pope Francis hospitalised to treat bronchitis, undergoes tests

Rome, Feb 14: Pope Francis was hospitalised Friday to treat a weeklong bout of bronchitis and undergo diagnostic tests, the Vatican said, confirming the latest issues with the 88-year-old’s pontiff’s health that forced him to cancel his agenda through Monday at least. Francis was diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6, but had continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite. He attended his general audience Wednesday and presided at an outdoor Mass on Sunday. But he had handed off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing. On Friday, he appeared bloated and pale during the handful of audiences he held before going to the hospital. The bloating appeared to indicate that the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water. (AP)

Trump govt has 5-days to start lifting USAID funding freeze

Washington, Feb 14: A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to temporarily lift a funding freeze that has shut down US humanitarian aid and development work around the world, and he has set a five-day deadline for the administration to prove it’s complying. The judge’s ruling late Thursday cited the financial devastation that the near-overnight cutoff of payments has caused suppliers and nonprofits that carry out much of US aid overseas. The ruling was the first to challenge the Republican administration’s funding freeze. It comes amid a growing number of lawsuits by government employees’ groups, aid groups and government suppliers asking courts to roll back the administration’s fast-paced dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, or USAID, and US foreign assistance overall. (AP)

Senate panel advances nomination of Kash Patel

Washington, Feb 14: The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on Thursday to advance the nomination of Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director, pushing past Democratic concerns that he would operate as a loyalist for the president and target perceived adversaries of the White House. The committee voted 12-10 to send the nomination to the Republican-controlled Senate for full consideration. A final confirmation vote is likely next week. So far even nominees once seen as having uncertain prospects – including new Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr – have been able to marshal sufficient support from Republicans eager to fall in line with Trump’s agenda. (AP)