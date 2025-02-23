Sunday, February 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis in critical condition

By: Agencies

Date:

Rome, Feb 22: Pope Francis was in critical condition on Saturday after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said.
The 88-year-old Francis, who has been hospitalised for a week with pneumonia and a complex lung infection, also received blood transfusions after tests showed low platelet counts associated with anemia, the Vatican said in a late update.
“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved,” the statement said.
Doctors have said Francis’ condition is touch-and-go and that he is by no means out of danger.
They have warned that the main threat facing Francis would be the onset of sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.
As of Friday, there was no evidence of any sepsis, and Francis was responding to the various drugs he is taking, the pope’s medical team said in their first in-depth update on the pope’s condition.
Francis, who has chronic lung disease, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened. (AP)

Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder and assault
