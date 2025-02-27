‘Garo party’ tag political ploy against NPP, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Chief Minister and National People’s Party national president, Conrad K Sangma has dismissed the narrative that the people’s perception of the NPP as a Garo party is affecting its performance in the Khasi Hills region.

Reacting to the NPP securing only four seats in the KHADC polls, he admitted that the party expected a better show compared to the 2024 MP elections.

Sangma, however, said the number of votes the NPP garnered in the MDC polls was far more than the Lok Sabha elections where the party lost in almost all the Assembly segments in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

“We have to work hard and improve our performance,” he said.

When asked if the rise of the Voice of the People Party is a warning for the NPP, he said the NPP never takes any party lightly. Although the VPP’s vote share went down in the MDC elections, no party can be written off.

Asked if the narrative of NPP being a Garo party is hurting his party in the Khasi Hills region, Sangma said such narratives are being created as a political ploy.

“If that were the case, we would not have won in so many seats in the Jaintia Hills and even in the four constituencies of KHADC,” he said.

He also downplayed the poor performance of the NPP and insisted the results would not impact the GHADC elections next year. “Every election is different and is fought based on local issues,” he said.

When asked about the fear that the VPP-led Executive Committee in the KHADC will oppose every scheme and project, he said all political parties are working to serve the people. He hoped there would be reconciliation and positivity during the VPP’s tenure.

NPP dubs VPP as sore losers

The NPP has dubbed the VPP as sore losers for allegedly resorting to violent activities after losing out in the JHADC polls and victimising the Jaitbynriew who they revere in their speeches.

“They are bad losers. When we lose we accept the verdict of the people. As opposition they (VPP) are not constructive but destructive no matter how much good you do,” NPP MP and former state president, WR Kharlukhi said on Wednesday.

Questioning how the VPP can blame muscle power for not being able to win seats in the JHADC, Kharlukhi said, “Have you seen what they have done in Narwan village in East Jaintia Hills. There were women in the house and they were pelting stones and were armed with sticks. That is gundaraaj (rule of goons) not even muscle power. They pelted the house with stones.” “Were the victim not Jaitbynriew?” he questioned.

He claimed that the violent act was committed by the supporters of VPP at Narwan village after their candidate lost the election.

It may be mentioned that the house of a former headman of Narwan village was attacked allegedly by VPP supporters armed with stones and sticks on Monday evening.

In another incident, a scuffle broke out in Mawlai between supporters of VPP candidate, Eddieson Kharumnuid and former MDC and independent candidate, Teibor Pathaw the same evening. In both the incidents, police personnel rushed to the area and prevented the situation from turning worse.