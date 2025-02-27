Thursday, February 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Israel and Hamas agree to keep fragile ceasefire intact

By: Agencies

Date:

Jerusalem, Feb 26: Hamas will return the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages on Thursday in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, the group said, just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the warring parties was to expire.
Israel has delayed the release of about 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas.
The militant group has said that the delay is a “serious violation” of their ceasefire and that talks on a second phase aren’t possible until the Palestinians are freed.
Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said on Wednesday that Hamas would hand over the bodies of four Israelis the next day.
In exchange, Israel would release the Palestinian prisoners, as well as an unspecified number of women and minors detained since the militant group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the conflict.
An Israeli official confirmed that the bodies of four hostages were expected to be turned over but provided no further details. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak with the media.
Israel and Hamas had already said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached to return the bodies of the hostages, but no date had been announced.
Hamas has released hostages, and the bodies of four dead hostages, in large public ceremonies during which the Israelis were paraded and forced to wave to large crowds.
Israel, along with the Red Cross and UN officials, have said the ceremonies were humiliating to the hostages, and Israel last weekend delayed the scheduled prisoner release in protest.
There will be no public ceremony when the four bodies in the latest exchange are returned to Israel in the early hours of Thursday, according to a senior Hamas official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak with the media.
A fragile ceasefire in peril
The deadlock over the exchange had threatened to collapse the ceasefire when the current six-week first phase of the deal expires this weekend.
The latest agreement would complete both sides’ obligations of the first phase of the ceasefire — during which Hamas is returning 33 hostages, including eight bodies — in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
It also could clear the way for an expected visit this week by US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the region. Witkoff has said that he wants the sides to move into negotiations on the second phase, during which all remaining hostages held by Hamas are to be released and an end to the war is to be negotiated. The Phase 2 talks were supposed to begin weeks ago, but never did. (AP)

World Watch
