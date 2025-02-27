Meghalaya laggard in providing quality education: Union MoS

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Meghalaya is lagging behind in providing quality education to its children, Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar said here on Wednesday.

Majumdar also pointed out the state’s dismal performance in industry innovation, infrastructure and reducing hunger.

He, however, lauded the state for reducing poverty, providing good health and wellbeing, clean water and sanitation, and reducing inequalities. He also informed that Meghalaya is doing well in areas like gender equality, affordable and clean energy, economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

Majumdar directed the state government to expedite the completion of ten pending projects and communicate to the DoNER Ministry which of the projects are feasible and which are not.

“There are approximately ten delayed projects. We discussed the status of those projects and the state government has expressed its intention to complete those works within the stipulated time,” Majumdar said, after chairing a review meeting.

“In most cases, the projects have achieved 80-100 per cent completion but there are delays due to formalities like submission of completion certificate,” he informed.

He asked the state government to identify towns and villages in the border areas for infrastructure development and assured funds from the DoNER Ministry for the same.

Informing of his interaction with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the MoS said that the CM is the head of the ministerial task force on tourism.

Emphasizing the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the Northeast, he said, “In the near future, NE state will become the power centre of our country. I believe these states, especially Meghalaya, have enough potential in tourism,” he said.

He added that Meghalaya along with other Northeastern states are preparing a document for “Vision 2047” which will pave way for a Viksit Meghalaya and Viksit Bharat.