NEHU VC cannot be removed: MoS

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla cannot be removed from his position despite demands.

“The university is autonomous and there are set procedures for the recruitment of a VC. So you cannot change the VC on demand as it is not possible,” he said.

He, however, said the Centre is in touch with the state officials and are keeping a close watch on the NEHU issue.

“Efforts are on to minimise the problems in the university. I hope we will be able to address whatever problems are being faced by the students,” the MoS said.