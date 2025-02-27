Thursday, February 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NPP and UDP tussle over opposition leader’s post

By: By Our Reporter

NPP boosts its strength to seven in KHADC with support of two independents, one HSPDP MDC

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The setback in the KHADC election seems to be taking its toll on the MDA coalition, with reports of friction between the NPP and the UDP, the two key MDA constituents, on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the 29 newly-elected MDCs in the KHADC.
A tussle between the NPP and the UDP is regarding the post of opposition leader.
Although the UDP has five MDCs and is the second largest party in the new House, the NPP, which has four MDCs, has been backed by the two independent MDCs—Ricky Shullai from Laban-Mawprem and Lurshai Kharbani from Rambrai-Jyrngam along with the lone HSPDP MDC from Mawshynrut, Srally Rashir.
With the support of the three MDCs, the NPP’s strength has gone up to seven, owing to which the party is poised to take the opposition leader’s post.
HSPDP MLA from Mawshynrut, Methodius Dkhar had assured to attend a meeting convened at the residence of UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh along with the lone party MDC on Wednesday evening but failed to turn up.
Sharing the details, UDP MDC from Sohra, Titosstarwell Chyne said that Dkhar had confirmed on Tuesday night that he will attend the meeting convened by the UDP chief along with the party MDC, since the HSPDP and UDP are partners under the Regional Democratic Alliance.
“We waited for the HSPDP MLA to attend the meeting with his party MDC. But he (Dkhar) expressed his inability to attend the meeting, saying he had to attend another meeting,” Chyne said, expressing surprise that the HSPDP MDC extended support to the NPP.
During the meeting of the five UDP MDCs, Chyne was elected as the Parliamentary Party leader in the KHADC while party MDC from Sohiong-Nongspung, Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah (also an MLA) was elected secretary.
However, on Wednesday evening, the NPP unanimously elected its Nongskhen MDC, Grace Mary Kharpuri as the Parliamentary Party leader in the KHADC.
The decision was taken during the meeting chaired by state president and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong in the presence of all the four party MDCs and other senior party leaders.
Besides Kharpuri, the other three newly-elected MDCs of the NPP include Sosthenes Sohtun (Jirang), Rona Khymdeit (Nongpoh) and Alvin K Sawkmie (Mawsynram).
NPP state working president Hamletson Dohling said that they took the decision to elect Kharpuri as the PP leader since she is the senior-most MDC of the party.
Asked why the NPP distanced itself from the UDP, Dohling said the party’s primary focus at the moment is to strengthen its position in the KHADC.

