State Investment Promotion Bill gets cabinet nod

Govt to give direct appointment to medal-winning sportspersons

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved the controversial Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, thereby clearing the decks for its tabling in the budget session of the Assembly beginning Friday.

Other ordinances to be tabled in the Assembly include the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006; the Contingency Fund of Meghalaya (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and the Meghalaya Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to roll out the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy, 2025.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the policy is being rolled out to motivate athletes who will be competing in different sporting events including the upcoming National Games.

Under this policy, all athletes, who will win a medal for the state in Olympics, Paralympic Games, Special Olympics, Asian Games, Para South Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and National Games, will get a state government job depending on the medals.

Athletes winning a gold or silver medal in Olympic Games will be placed in A category while the bronze medal winners will be in B category. Similarly, athletes securing a gold in National Games will be in B category.

As athletes sometimes do not possess qualifications, the government has decided to give them time to have requisite qualifications for the job.

The state Cabinet has amended the mandatory medical service policy for UG and PG medical students, pursuing academic curriculum under the state government sponsorship/state quota.

With this policy, the doctors working for non-profit organizations and central institutions in the state will be exempted from mandatory service in government hospitals.

The Cabinet approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules, 2021 concerning medical reimbursement to government employees.

The amendment will streamline the referral process for specialised treatments outside government medical institutions, enhance transparency in empanelment procedures, revise reimbursement based on disease classification, and establish a robust mechanism for medical reimbursement claims.

The Cabinet has approved the re-designation of the Director of Health Services (Research) to the DHS Medical Education and Research.

In light of the establishment of new medical and nursing colleges, along with other research institutions in the state, it has become imperative to realign the organizational structure of the Health Department.

The proposed re-designation aims to enhance academic oversight, streamline clinical management, and strengthen the administrative framework, necessary to support the expansion of medical education and specialised healthcare services.