Saturday, March 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

HM Shah chairs high-level meet for dismantling narcotics network, eliminating inter-state gangs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the national Capital’s law and order situation, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekhta Gupta, Minister Ashish Sood and Commissioner of Police, and deliberated on a wide array of issues ranging from national security, bringing 2020 riots perpetrators to justice and clampdown on narcotics trade and traffickers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the double engine government will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, to realise the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister called for the need to safeguard the national Capital from intruders and to stop their illegal infiltration, an issue that also echoed during the Delhi Assembly elections.

He advocated strict action on the network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay in the city. “The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported,” the HM said.

He also called for “eliminating inter-state gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach” and said that a top to bottom and bottom to top approach should be adopted for dismantling the entire network of narcotics trade.

The Home Minister further suggested that the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors for quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases and asked the Delhi Police to start the process of recruitment for additional posts soon.

Urging the need to make the police force more versatile and result-oriented, he opined that the DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organise public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public.

Delhi Police should identify the places where there are daily traffic jams and Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this, so that the public can get relief,” he further suggested.

A broad consensus also emerged on action against under-performing police stations and sub-divisions. He also asked the Delhi government to prepare a ‘Monsoon Action Plan’ to deal with waterlogging by identifying the flooding prone areas in advance.

IANS

Previous article
Jos Buttler steps down as England’s white-ball captain following CT debacle
Next article
World Bank to establish one billion USD fund for Lebanon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with Dibrugarh Press Club, Greater Dibrugarh Press club and Naharkatia...
NATIONAL

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will remain suspended at the Howrah railway station - one...
NATIONAL

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats

Tehran, Feb 28: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has said it is a "responsible and essential" move...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with...

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will...

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Load more

Popular news

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with...

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will...

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge