Saturday, March 1, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats

Tehran, Feb 28: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has said it is a “responsible and essential” move for Tehran to maximise its defence capabilities owing to Israel’s threats.

He made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X while reacting to recent comments by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who had claimed that “Iran has enriched enough uranium for a couple of bombs,” and threatened the country with a military action to stop its nuclear program, as well as the West’s constant criticism of Tehran’s efforts to increase its defence power.

Baghaei said Israel’s Foreign Minister and other officials “keep threatening Iran with military action while the West continues to blame Iran for its defence capability.” He described the West’s criticism as “outrageous and irrational,” adding, “In a region scourged by an occupying entity (Israel) that is long addicted to aggression and lawless behaviour, it is only responsible and essential to maximize our defence capabilities.”

In an interview with Politico in Brussels, which was published on Wednesday, the Israeli Foreign Minister said Iran was “playing with ways” to weaponize its enriched nuclear material, adding that although Israel sought to pursue a diplomatic path, the chances of the success of such an approach were “not huge.”

Sa’ar emphasised, “I think that in order to stop a nuclear Iranian program before it will be weaponized, a reliable military option should be on the table,” Xinhua news agency reported. Iran has repeatedly claimed that its nuclear programme is peaceful, mainly aimed at generating electricity and producing radiopharmaceuticals.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that the country does not rule out the possibility of holding negotiations over its nuclear programme, but will not “bow to bullies.” He made the remarks while addressing a meeting with Directors of state bodies in Tehran province in reference to US sanctions and the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. “We should not be afraid of sanctions and pressures,” said Pezeshkian.

“Some people say we do not have any other alternative but to sit and negotiate (with the United States). We did not say that we are not supposed to negotiate, but we are not supposed to bow to bullies.” “They cannot impose and intensify all kinds of sanctions against us and say ‘come and sit together to hold talks and negotiate.’ We have a proverb that says ‘first prove your brotherhood, then claim (inheritances).'”

IANS

Previous article
World Bank to establish one billion USD fund for Lebanon
Next article
PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement
